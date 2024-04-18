JOIN US
elections

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Channel Ban

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:11 IST

Congress in Assam and former Congressman Himanta Biswas Sarma are sworn enemies is no news. The enmity has now reached another level with the Congress deciding to 'ban' two channels 'News Live' and 'TIME 8', run by the Assam Chief Minister's wife Rinki Bhuyan Sarma. Congress says these two channels are spreading 'nuisance' and airing propaganda of BJP.

From now on, Congress will not be sending any of its leader for shows, said a statement from the party. Not only this, journalists and video journalists of these channels will also not be allowed to attend Congress events.

(Published 18 April 2024, 14:11 IST)
