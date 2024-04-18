Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Channel Ban

Congress in Assam and former Congressman Himanta Biswas Sarma are sworn enemies is no news. The enmity has now reached another level with the Congress deciding to 'ban' two channels 'News Live' and 'TIME 8', run by the Assam Chief Minister's wife Rinki Bhuyan Sarma. Congress says these two channels are spreading 'nuisance' and airing propaganda of BJP.

From now on, Congress will not be sending any of its leader for shows, said a statement from the party. Not only this, journalists and video journalists of these channels will also not be allowed to attend Congress events.

