Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Entry Barrier

Entry Barrier

JJP leaders Ajay Chautala and his son and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala are facing the ire of farmers in Haryana. In several villages, they are not allowed entry. Farmers are angry that the Chautalas of the JJP aligned with the BJP and did not support them when they were on protest.

Now, BJP and JJP have snapped at each other and have gone different ways. But farmers are unwilling to forgive. Now, rival Congress leader Deependra Hooda has an appeal to farmers: allow Chautalas in villages but throw them and BJP out of power.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here