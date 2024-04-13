JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Entry Barrier

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 13 April 2024, 10:07 IST

Follow Us

Entry Barrier

JJP leaders Ajay Chautala and his son and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala are facing the ire of farmers in Haryana. In several villages, they are not allowed entry. Farmers are angry that the Chautalas of the JJP aligned with the BJP and did not support them when they were on protest.

Now, BJP and JJP have snapped at each other and have gone different ways. But farmers are unwilling to forgive. Now, rival Congress leader Deependra Hooda has an appeal to farmers: allow Chautalas in villages but throw them and BJP out of power.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 April 2024, 10:07 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT