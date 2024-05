Kangana Ranaut is running a spirited campaign in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. Some of her remarks are becoming viral on social media. Her slip of tongue has given ammunition to the Congress to target BJP’s Tejashwi Surya. She wanted to mention Tejashwi Yadav but went on to name Surya. Last heard, she says she is the only one to get the similar respect and affection accorded to Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan.