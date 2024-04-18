JOIN US
Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Fake cases?

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:05 IST

Manoj Paul of the Andaman Nicobar Democratic Congress is one of the 12 candidates fighting from Andaman and Nicobar Islands seat. He has declared 15 criminal cases against him and he describes 14 of them as 'fake cases' filed by police, administration, journalist, lawyer and local politicians.

One may not immediately know whether the cases are fake or not but he was acquitted in one case on appeal after he was sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment. In his affidavit, he says he is a Master of Technology in Civil Engineering with a specialisation Geotechnical engineering from IIT-Bombay.

(Published 18 April 2024, 14:05 IST)
Lok SabhaLok Sabha Elections 2024

