Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Fake cases?

Manoj Paul of the Andaman Nicobar Democratic Congress is one of the 12 candidates fighting from Andaman and Nicobar Islands seat. He has declared 15 criminal cases against him and he describes 14 of them as 'fake cases' filed by police, administration, journalist, lawyer and local politicians.

One may not immediately know whether the cases are fake or not but he was acquitted in one case on appeal after he was sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment. In his affidavit, he says he is a Master of Technology in Civil Engineering with a specialisation Geotechnical engineering from IIT-Bombay.

