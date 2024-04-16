Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Family matter

Family Matter:

They may be ‘comrades-in-arms’ in I.N.D.I.A. bloc but CPI General Secretary D Raja will land in Wayanad to campaign against Rahul Gandhi. He will be in the constituency for two days from April 20. CPI has fielded senior leader Annie Raja, who is also his wife. Initially, there was no plan for Raja to campaign in Wayanad so as to avoid unnecessary noise around I.N.D.I.A. bloc. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, however, is unlikely to touch base with Wayanad.

