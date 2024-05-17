Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Farmers' ire

It seems farmers are in no mood to listen to Bittu or any other BJP leader in Punjab.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 22:46 IST
Situation has reached such a stage in Punjab where the election officer has to instruct police to ensure that BJP candidates do not face any harm. Irate farmers are denying them entry into villages. Ravneet Bittu, a former Congress MP who is now fighting on a BJP ticket, had to plead that the farmers should remember that he fought with them during their protests. It seems farmers are in no mood to listen to Bittu or any other BJP leader in Punjab. BJP and JJP leaders in Haryana are also facing similar tests.

Published 16 May 2024, 22:46 IST
