Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Flaunting Hindi skills

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 13:07 IST

Flaunting Hindi skills

Two AIADMK candidates — Singai G Ramachandran in Coimbatore and L Thangavel in Karur — are seeking votes by flaunting their knowledge in Hindi. They do this to drive home their point that they can effectively raise people’s issues in Parliament, even if it means speaking in Hindi, the “imposition” of which is a political issue in Tamil Nadu. Their refrain is that they can speak in Tamil and English in Parliament and if needed, they can switch to Hindi as they have command over the language.

(Published 28 March 2024, 13:07 IST)
