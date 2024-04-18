Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: For parents

Two young girls – Sanjuthra and Samyuktha – are seen traversing the narrow lanes and crowded markets of Dharmapuri for the past few days.

They are none other than the daughters of former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss and his wife Sowmiya who is the PMK candidate from Dharmapuri.

They seek votes for their mother by showing a mango, the party’s symbol.

In Chennai, Dayanidhi Maran’s daughter, Dr Priya, travels with him in the campaign van and seeks votes for her father.

