india

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: For parents

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:37 IST

Two young girls – Sanjuthra and Samyuktha – are seen traversing the narrow lanes and crowded markets of Dharmapuri for the past few days.

They are none other than the daughters of former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss and his wife Sowmiya who is the PMK candidate from Dharmapuri.

They seek votes for their mother by showing a mango, the party’s symbol.

In Chennai, Dayanidhi Maran’s daughter, Dr Priya, travels with him in the campaign van and seeks votes for her father.

(Published 18 April 2024, 14:37 IST)
