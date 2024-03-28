Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Friends in need

Friends in need

For long, they were at loggerheads but when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday night, one of the first to reach his official residence was former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit. Kejriwal’s main target was Sandeep’s mother and then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Soon Delhi Congress chief Arvind Singh Lovely and others too arrived. They say it is not just because they are fighting Lok Sabha polls together but due to the ruling BJP misusing agencies to decimate the Opposition. Incidentally, it was on Delhi Congress’ complaint that a probe into the liquor scam started!

