Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Guarantee game

If Arvind Kejriwal has ten guarantees, the heart of Trinamool Congress manifesto is ‘ten oaths’ and Congress’ ‘Nyay Patra’ on ten pillars, says senior Opposition leader Derek O’Brien.

The vision and communication is largely similar and they will take it forward after June 4.

He says people have now agreed upon Modi's guarantees that it won't work and now the BJP is resorting to "falsehood, deceit and hate".

