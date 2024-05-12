Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Guarantee game

Derek O’Brien says people have now agreed upon Modi's guarantees that it won't work and now the BJP is resorting to 'falsehood, deceit and hate'.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 16:49 IST
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 16:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

If Arvind Kejriwal has ten guarantees, the heart of Trinamool Congress manifesto is ‘ten oaths’ and Congress’ ‘Nyay Patra’ on ten pillars, says senior Opposition leader Derek O’Brien.

The vision and communication is largely similar and they will take it forward after June 4.

He says people have now agreed upon Modi's guarantees that it won't work and now the BJP is resorting to "falsehood, deceit and hate".

Follow our full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections, right here!

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 May 2024, 16:49 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndian PoliticsTMCDerek O'BrienLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT