Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Income Details

The Jammu constituency has some interesting candidates.

Swami Divya Anand of Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front says he has “no income” as he is a ‘sanyasi’.

An MTech in Energy Management, independent candidate Swarn Veer Singh Jural says his income comes from his “parents”.

Another engineer-candidate Ankur Sharma, who is pursuing PhD in museology and heritage, has three vehicles worth Rs 1.37 crore.

Outer Manipur independent candidate Alyson Abonmai has declared his wedding ring as an asset in his election affidavit.