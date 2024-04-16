JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Joint 'priorities'

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 16 April 2024, 15:10 IST

Joint 'Priorities':

A joint campaign agenda has been the demand of some parties but till now it has not been worked out. Now, the idea is revived and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is preparing to come up with a list of "joint priorities". The document, if finalised, will have common issues on which all parties could agree. While some are calling it a manifesto, others warn against it and want it to be described as "joint priorities".

(Published 16 April 2024, 15:10 IST)
Indian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024I.N.D.I.A

