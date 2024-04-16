Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Joint 'priorities'

Joint 'Priorities':

A joint campaign agenda has been the demand of some parties but till now it has not been worked out. Now, the idea is revived and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is preparing to come up with a list of "joint priorities". The document, if finalised, will have common issues on which all parties could agree. While some are calling it a manifesto, others warn against it and want it to be described as "joint priorities".

