JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: LED by EPS

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:18 IST

Follow Us

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is known to adapt to technology fast. His public rallies seeking votes in favour of AIADMK alliance candidates now have a giant LED screen with 'contradictory speeches' of DMK leaders like M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi. EPS points to the LED screen during his speeches to call out their “double standard” by playing ‘before’ and ‘after’ video clippings. ‘Exposing’ rivals with the help of technology!

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 April 2024, 14:18 IST)
Edappadi K PalaniswamiLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT