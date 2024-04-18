Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: LED by EPS

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is known to adapt to technology fast. His public rallies seeking votes in favour of AIADMK alliance candidates now have a giant LED screen with 'contradictory speeches' of DMK leaders like M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi. EPS points to the LED screen during his speeches to call out their “double standard” by playing ‘before’ and ‘after’ video clippings. ‘Exposing’ rivals with the help of technology!

