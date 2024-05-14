Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poll Vault | 'Lovely' after-effect & efforts for prestige win

On notice

Sandeep Dikshit may be a bit upset over Congress overlooking him for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. He says a number of journalists and party colleagues are spreading rumours that he has instigated Arvinder Singh Lovely and others to quit the party. Now, he has sent defamation notices to two journalists Javed Ansari and Hemant Atri for airing this in a YouTube channel. Apologise publicly or face the case, he tells them. He also warns that if other names crop up, he will send them notices too.

Campaign trail

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is hitting Amethi, Rae Bareli campaign trail on Wednesday. The candidate Rahul Gandhi had campaigned in Rae Bareli on Monday. On Wednesday, Kharge will first hold a press conference in Lucknow and then head to Rae Bareli to attend a public meeting in Harchandpur. From there, he will go to Amethi to campaign for Kishori Lal Sharma, a Gandhi family loyalist who managed both the seats for decades.