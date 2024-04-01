JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Once again!

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 11:49 IST

Once again!

It is a bit difficult to track Shahid Siddiqui’s political journey, as he joins, quits or gets expelled only to rejoin a party. Siddiqui has once again quit a party, this time from RLD over Jayant Singh's decision to ally with BJP.

Siddiqui started his political career with Congress and then shifted to SP only to quit to join BSP. BSP expelled him in 2009 for making comments against Mayawati. He then joined RLD, which he quit protesting against the party joining hands with Congress.

He returned to SP only to be expelled for interviewing Narendra Modi. He was back in RLD again and now out again.

(Published 01 April 2024, 11:49 IST)
