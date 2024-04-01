Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Once again!

Once again!
It is a bit difficult to track Shahid Siddiqui’s political journey, as he joins, quits or gets expelled only to rejoin a party. Siddiqui has once again quit a party, this time from RLD over Jayant Singh's decision to ally with BJP.
Siddiqui started his political career with Congress and then shifted to SP only to quit to join BSP. BSP expelled him in 2009 for making comments against Mayawati. He then joined RLD, which he quit protesting against the party joining hands with Congress.
(Published 01 April 2024, 11:49 IST)