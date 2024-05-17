Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: ‘Piloting’ mother’s poll-campaign

Flying is both a passion and a job for Shivendra Maliah. The parliamentary elections, however, made the young pilot land in the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal and take a break for a few weeks. His mother, June Maliah, a celebrity actress in West Bengal, is the Trinamool Congress’ candidate in the constituency. She made her political debut in 2021 when she contested the state assembly elections from Medinipur and won. Her son may not know much about politics but came to help his mother with whatever he knows best, of course after flying an aircraft. As June crisscrosses the constituency pleading for votes, she has Shivendra in the driving seat of her white SUV, holding the steering with as much ease and elan as he would the joystick in the cockpits of the aircraft – sometimes maneuvering through the urban traffic, sometimes through the narrow, winding, and often potholed, roads. With her son in control of the vehicle, the actress-turned-politician can relax and stay focused on winning hearts and beating her formidable rival, BJP’s Agnimitra Paul, a fashion-designer-turned-politician and an MLA since 2021.