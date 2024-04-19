Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Poetic banter

While attacking Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee in an election rally at Raiganj in north Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has quoted popular Bengali poet Sukumar Ray, father of celebrated filmmaker Satyajit Ray, to flag how corruption has penetrated every level of the Bengal government. One of the poems of Abol Tabol – Sukumar’s epic book on nonsense verse – was narrated by Modi to drive home the point. Aptly the poem’s title is ‘Chor Dhara’ or capturing the thief. Amidst the rising temperature level, Modi also asked the audience to brave the heat on the polling day.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here