Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Star Campaigner

Star Campaigner:

Congress's young Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi, a poet who heads party's Minority Department, is a much sought after campaigner. Not just Congress candidates, demands have even come from allies like RJD and SP.

RJD candidate in Araria has already put in a request while SP's Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Dhaurahara and Badaun nominees too want him there. A crowd puller who mixes wit and poetry, Imran will also be seen in Kerala's Alappuzha to campaign for Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Sunday.

He is heading to campaign after finalising observers and their tasks and talking points in seats where minorities have a substantial say in results.

