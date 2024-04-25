Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: The Heat Is On

With temperature soaring in north Bengal, parties are struggling to arrange adequate water for rallies. At Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Dakshin Dinajpur, only a section of the people were able to access water. The local ice cream candy stalls drew in more crowds because of the soaring temperature. One Trinamool worker reportedly died of heat stroke while returning home after the rally. In another rally, at Balurghat, umbrellas were not permitted making life difficult for the attendees. The leaders, however, urged the voters to ignore the heat and come out in large numbers on the day of voting.