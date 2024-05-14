Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: The marriage question

AI OR NOT?

BJP’s Baijayant 'Jay' Panda has claimed that latest video messages of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik are AI-generated and not original. Without naming VK Pandian, he alleges the “politician” handler is behind this. He also wants people to insist that CM’s live announcements or recordings should be shot in their presence or label it AI-generated. Now, BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra has responded to the former BJD MP, “Mr Panda has just come out of hospital and with an eye operation. I am not sure what has gone wrong with your intelligence, artificial or real. Please get well soon.”