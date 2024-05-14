Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: The marriage question

M-QUESTION
This is one question that Rahul Gandhi encounters most often. On his first tour to Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency too, he could not escape it. This time, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too lobbed the ball in his court asking him to answer a question raised by a Congress supporter. As he thanked Priyanka for sweating it out in Rae Bareli for his victory, she grabbed the microphone and asked him, “now, respond to his question.” As the query was repeated, Rahul answered, “now I will have to get married.”
AI OR NOT?
BJP’s Baijayant 'Jay' Panda has claimed that latest video messages of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik are AI-generated and not original. Without naming VK Pandian, he alleges the “politician” handler is behind this. He also wants people to insist that CM’s live announcements or recordings should be shot in their presence or label it AI-generated. Now, BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra has responded to the former BJD MP, “Mr Panda has just come out of hospital and with an eye operation. I am not sure what has gone wrong with your intelligence, artificial or real. Please get well soon.”
Published 13 May 2024, 19:00 IST