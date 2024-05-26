Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |Poll Vault: Tricky track

TRICKY TRACK

Arvind Kejriwal will be spending the last five days of the Lok Sabha campaign in Punjab, as the polls in Delhi are over.

He left for Punjab on Saturday, an hour after the polling in Delhi ended. His first stop was Ferozepur on Sunday where he held a Town Hall meeting with traders. Then he moved to Bathinda and then to Hoshiarpur to hold roadshows. Kejriwal is now entering a tricky campaign terrain as AAP is not in alliance with Congress in Punjab like in Delhi. Congressmen are eagerly watching what he says now.