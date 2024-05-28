Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Turncoats

DHNS
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 03:37 IST

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders believe that the blackening of posters of Mallikarjun Kharge in Kolkata by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's supporters has resulted in Congress leadership going cold over campaigning in Kolkata. At least half a dozen senior national leaders were to descend on the eastern metropolis this week, but none has turned up, which Trinamool believes the Congress leadership’s subtle message to Chowdhury. Congress managers say party leaders in Punjab too had issues with ally AAP, but they have not created trouble for the central leadership.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

Published 28 May 2024, 03:37 IST
