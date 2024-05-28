Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Turncoats

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders believe that the blackening of posters of Mallikarjun Kharge in Kolkata by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's supporters has resulted in Congress leadership going cold over campaigning in Kolkata. At least half a dozen senior national leaders were to descend on the eastern metropolis this week, but none has turned up, which Trinamool believes the Congress leadership’s subtle message to Chowdhury. Congress managers say party leaders in Punjab too had issues with ally AAP, but they have not created trouble for the central leadership.