Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: War on mangalsutra

After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who spoke about how her mother Sonia sacrificed her ‘mangalsutra’ for the country, Congress has upped the ante against PM Narendra Modi, who has claimed that the party is up to redistributing wealth to Muslims.

Strongly denying any such plans, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh told a press conference, “the person who has not respected ‘mangalsutra’ is now talking about it.” Ramesh did not say much but everyone knew what his aim was.