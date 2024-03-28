JOIN US
Home

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: What's in a name

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 13:36 IST

What’s in a name

What’s in a name? A lot, in fact. It’s Tamil all the way in the electoral battle in Chennai South constituency. Except the AIADMK nominee, the names of candidates of all three major political parties - DMK, BJP, and Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) - start with the word Tamil. Tamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK), Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP), and K Tamilselvi (NTK). The odd man out is J Jayavardhan of the AIADMK.

(Published 28 March 2024, 13:36 IST)
