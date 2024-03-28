Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: What's in a name

What’s in a name

What’s in a name? A lot, in fact. It’s Tamil all the way in the electoral battle in Chennai South constituency. Except the AIADMK nominee, the names of candidates of all three major political parties - DMK, BJP, and Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) - start with the word Tamil. Tamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK), Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP), and K Tamilselvi (NTK). The odd man out is J Jayavardhan of the AIADMK.

