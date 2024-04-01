JOIN US
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Women power

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 11:58 IST

Women power

Not only did it bring together Opposition parties, the I.N.D.I.A. rally at Ramlila Maidan created a sort of history for the number of women speakers.

Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren were the star attractions while it also saw Trinamool Congress giving its Rajya Sabha MP-designate Sagarika Ghose a chance to address a rally, a first for the journalist-turned-politician.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attracted eyeballs. On the dais were also Sonia Gandhi, Atishi and Alka Lamba.

Keep up with the Lok Sabha 2024 elections here

(Published 01 April 2024, 11:58 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

