Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Women power

Women power

Not only did it bring together Opposition parties, the I.N.D.I.A. rally at Ramlila Maidan created a sort of history for the number of women speakers.

Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren were the star attractions while it also saw Trinamool Congress giving its Rajya Sabha MP-designate Sagarika Ghose a chance to address a rally, a first for the journalist-turned-politician.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attracted eyeballs. On the dais were also Sonia Gandhi, Atishi and Alka Lamba.

