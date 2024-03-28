JOIN US
electionsindia

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Women votes

India heads to polls through April and May with results slated to be declared on June 4. Here are the many happenings across the nation ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 12:08 IST

Women votes

Trinamool Congress and BJP are locked in an intense battle to woo women voters in West Bengal. BJP is trying to use the Sandeshkali episode to corner the BJP where the former’s strongman is facing allegations of land grabbing and attack on women. Trinamool counters, ‘we sacked Shahjahan Sheikh from the party but what about Ajay Kumar Teni or Brijbhushan Sharan Singh’. PM Narendra Modi held his initial rallies in seats held by Trinamool women MPs.

