Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Poll Vault: Women votes

Women votes

Trinamool Congress and BJP are locked in an intense battle to woo women voters in West Bengal. BJP is trying to use the Sandeshkali episode to corner the BJP where the former’s strongman is facing allegations of land grabbing and attack on women. Trinamool counters, ‘we sacked Shahjahan Sheikh from the party but what about Ajay Kumar Teni or Brijbhushan Sharan Singh’. PM Narendra Modi held his initial rallies in seats held by Trinamool women MPs.

