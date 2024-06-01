Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Polling begins for 3 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

All eyes are on Dumka seat where BJP's Sita Soren, sister-in-law of jailed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, is contesting against INDIA bloc's Nalin Soren.

Sita, a former three-term JMM legislator, joined BJP just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, citing 'neglect' and 'isolation' by JMM after the death of her husband Durga Soren in 2009.