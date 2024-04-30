Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Poor have more children, why only Muslims are being targeted: Kharge asks PM Modi

On Modi's claim that Congress was planning to seize people's wealth including even women's mangalsutra, Kharge asked, 'We ruled the country for 55 years, but did we snatch anyone's 'mangalsutra' or misuse the ED (Enforcement Directorate), IT (Income Tax) to put people behind bars?' The prime minister was speaking lies and misleading people, he alleged, claiming that Modi speaks about 'Hindu-Muslim' (issues) even where Muslims have zero presence.

"Nowadays he is saying Congress wants to do X-ray of gold in every house and lands and it will not leave even your `mangalsutra'. We have said we want to conduct a caste census to assess the conditions of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and backward classes so that their situation can be improved, but he made fun of it," Kharge said.

If such a prime minister ruled for five more years, the country will be destroyed, the Congress president said.