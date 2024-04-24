Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Posters featuring Robert Vadra surface in UP's Amethi, Congress says 'BJP did it'

Lucknow: Amid the ongoing suspense over Congress' candidate from the party's erstwhile bastion of Amethi, posters of party national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra came up in several parts of the town on Wednesday.

The posters with slogans such as 'Ameti ki janata kare pukar, Robert Vadra abki baar' (the people of Amethi want Robert Vadra this time) were pasted on the walls of the Congress offices at Amethi and Gauriganj besides important crossings and near the railway station.

It was not clear who had put up the posters and they only mentioned 'Amethi ki janata' (the people of Amethi).