Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Prakash Ambedkar accepts defeat of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar - whose collective emerged as the Third Front - has accepted the defeat of his party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Ambedkar himself lost the elections from Akola.

I humbly accept Akola’s and the rest of Maharashtra’s mandate in the Lok Sabha elections,” said Ambedkar, the lawyer-politician.

70-year-old Prakash is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambekar, the chief architect of India’s Constitution.