Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Prakash Ambedkar accepts defeat of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar - whose collective emerged as the Third Front - has accepted the defeat of his party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.
Ambedkar himself lost the elections from Akola.
I humbly accept Akola’s and the rest of Maharashtra’s mandate in the Lok Sabha elections,” said Ambedkar, the lawyer-politician.
70-year-old Prakash is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambekar, the chief architect of India’s Constitution.
“I want to thank every VBA karyakarta for their tireless efforts and concrete dedication towards the party. I would like to thank the newly-elected MPs, who defeated the BJP-led NDA alliance. I am disappointed that the party did not win, but I have not lost hope,” said Ambedkar, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Akola and a one-term Rajya Sabha MP.
“My colleagues and I will introspect about and analyse the causes of our defeat and work on strengthening the party in the coming days. Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi Vijay Aso,” he said, signing off.
Ambedkar has put up candidates or backed candidates in most of the places in the state.
Track Lok Sabha Election results live | Check all constituency results here
Track Odisha Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Track Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 04 June 2024, 12:20 IST