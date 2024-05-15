Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prestige at stake Sena factions in Mumbai South

Mumbai: The sobriquet ‘giant killer’ is commonly used in Indian politics about election results. Anyone defeating a tall leader called a ‘giant killer’.

Charismatic George Fernandes got this moniker for the first time in the country’s electoral history. The trade unionist and socialist, who later became the NDA convenor and defence minister, was pitted against the quintessential Congress leader S K Patil from the prestigious Bombay South seat in the 1967 Lok Sabha polls.

George, as the orator-par-excellence was fondly called, humbled the three-time MP and former railway minister, known as the ‘Uncrowned king of Bombay’. Fernandes thus became ‘George, the giant killer’.