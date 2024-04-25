Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Priority is to defeat BJP: Pinarayi Vijayan

When lies are being spread in the garb of art and even state agencies are peddling such propaganda, it is our duty as responsible citizens to call them out and affirm the truth.

When communalism is at the centre stage of campaigns, we are standing against it. At the same time, we have also been highlighting the issues related to the lives and livelihoods of the people.

It is the media that is not highlighting it enough. We have been constantly speaking about Kerala's development, highlighting our achievements over the last eight years alongside exposing those who have tried to stall Kerala's progress.