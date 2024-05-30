Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Solan, campaigns for Congress' Shimla candidate

Party workers flooded the Mall Road in Solan town and shouted pro-Congress slogans as party as Gandhi moved in an open vehicle and party flags fluttered along the way.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 14:13 IST
Last Updated : 30 May 2024, 14:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Shimla: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday held a roadshow in Solan here to seek votes for party candidate from Shimla parliamentary seat Vinod Sulatanpuri.

Party workers flooded the Mall Road in Solan town and shouted pro-Congress slogans as party as Gandhi moved in an open vehicle and party flags fluttered along the way.

The Congress general secretary was accompanied by state cabinet ministers Dhani Ram Shandil and Anirudh Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Avasthi and other Congress MLAs.

Gandhi has been addressing rallies across the state for the past three days to muster support for her party candidates contesting Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls.

The elections to four Lok Sabha and six Vidhan Sabha seats will be held on June 1 in the last phase.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 May 2024, 14:13 IST
India NewsPriyanka Gandhi VadraHimachal PradeshLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT