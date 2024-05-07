Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Promoted hatred for political gains': Sonia Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, BJP in video message

New Delhi: Appealing to people to vote for Congress for a “bright future”, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are focussed only on gaining power “at any cost”, while insisting that troubles faced by the youth, women, Dalits, tribals and minorities were because of them.
In a 1.32 minute video posted on Congress' social media handles, Sonia said the party and she had always struggled for progress for all and justice for the underprivileged, as well as strengthening the country.
“Today, in every corner of the country, youth (are facing) unemployment, women (are facing) atrocities, Dalits, tribals, backward and minorities are facing terrible discrimination. Such an environment is because of the intentions of the Prime Minister and BJP. Their focus is only on gaining power at any cost. He has promoted hatred for political gains,” she said.
Sonia reminded that their ‘Nyay Patra’ (manifesto) and its guarantees are aimed at keeping the country united and giving strength to the poor, women, farmers, workers and marginalised communities.
“The Congress and I.N.D.I.A. alliance is dedicated to protecting the Constitution and democracy. Vote for Congress for a bright future for all and together build a strong and united India,” she added.
Sonia, who is not contesting Raebareli this time and ending her 25 year stint in Lok Sabha, has been taking a backseat in poll campaigns in the recent years owing to health reasons. She has stepped out of Delhi in the past one month only to visit Raebareli last Friday when former party president and her son Rahul Gandhi filed nominations.
Sources said she is unlikely to hit the campaign trail but could issue more video appeals. It is also to be seen whether she will visit Raebareli and Amethi before May 20 when the voting is scheduled.
Earlier on April 6, she had flown to Jaipur to address a rally and launch the 'Nyay Patra'. DH had earlier reported that she had made at least four public appearances at Congress and I.N.D.I.A. programmes in less than three weeks in March-end and April beginning.
Sonia made an unprecedented appearance at a Congress press conference on March 21 to take on the Modi government over Income Tax Department action against party accounts followed by being present at the I.N.D.I.A. rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 31. Sonia was also present at the release of the manifesto on April 5 and at a rally in Jaipur the next day.
Congress leaders point to Sonia’s decision to come to Ramlila Maidan rally, where her images with Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren went viral, as subtle political messaging which, they say, has not missed the keen eye of voters.
Sonia’s presence especially at the March 21 press conference was seen as a message to “reluctant” party leaders, who remain not aggressive in their campaign against the BJP. “If she can, why can’t others, is the message she is sending to party leaders,” a senior functionary said.