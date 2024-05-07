Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Promoted hatred for political gains': Sonia Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, BJP in video message

Sonia, who is not contesting Raebareli this time and ending her 25 year stint in Lok Sabha, has been taking a backseat in poll campaigns in the recent years owing to health reasons. She has stepped out of Delhi in the past one month only to visit Raebareli last Friday when former party president and her son Rahul Gandhi filed nominations.

Sources said she is unlikely to hit the campaign trail but could issue more video appeals. It is also to be seen whether she will visit Raebareli and Amethi before May 20 when the voting is scheduled.

Earlier on April 6, she had flown to Jaipur to address a rally and launch the 'Nyay Patra'. DH had earlier reported that she had made at least four public appearances at Congress and I.N.D.I.A. programmes in less than three weeks in March-end and April beginning.