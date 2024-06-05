Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Punjab CM Mann should resign on moral grounds, says Congress leader Bajwa

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to resign on moral grounds after AAP's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying people of the state rejected the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in a span of just two years.

The Congress dealt a blow to the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP and SAD, winning seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab even as two Independents registered a surprise victory.

While AAP clinched three seats, the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could win only one seat and the BJP drew a blank in the border state.

Addressing the media on Wednesday evening, Bajwa asserted the poll outcome was not only a verdict against the BJP at the Centre but also against AAP in Punjab.