Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | 'Puzzled' over EC's delay in action against ruling BJP for 'communal and casteist' remarks: Kharge

New Delhi: A day after the Election Commission wrote an unprecedented letter claiming that people will hold the doubts raised by him with 'contempt', Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said it is 'puzzling' that the poll body is showing a 'lack of urgency' on acting on 'blatantly communal and casteist statements' made by leaders of the ruling BJP.

In a letter to the EC, Kharge said the EC on one hand insists that it respects citizens’ rights to ask questions and on the other hand “threatens in the form of an advice to exercise caution”. He said he was happy that the EC understands that it has the mandate to conduct smooth, free and fair elections under the Constitution.

“However, the lack of urgency shown by the Commission in taking action against blatantly communal and casteist statements being made by the leaders of the ruling party that vitiates the electoral process seems puzzling," he stated.