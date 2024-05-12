Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Racism against northeast people has come down due to PM Modi's outreach: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: Campaigning for the BJP in the national capital, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the incidents of racial discrimination against the students and people of the north-east (NE) have 'drastically come down' due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach in the region.

Addressing a gathering of the people of north-eastern states settled in Delhi, Sarma spoke about the Modi government's investment in infrastructure of the region in the last 10 years.

He said the prime minister talked to him about developing an underground tunnel through the 'chicken neck' between West Bengal and north-eastern states.

"Chicken neck" is a narrow strip of land that connects the north-eastern region with the rest of the country, and is considered highly strategic.

The Assam chief minister said Modi, as Prime Minister, visited NE 70 times in the last 10 years, out of which he visited Assam 27 times.