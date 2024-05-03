Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Rahul contesting Raebareli seat out of fear of defeat from Wayanad: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader who currently represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, has now changed the constituency and decided to contest from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat out of fear of defeat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi had contested from Amethi as well as Wayanad seats. While he won from Wayanad, he lost the Amethi seat to Union minister Smriti Irani.

In a press statement, Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi ran to Kerala last time after losing from Amethi, now he is running to Raebareli seeing the possibility of defeat in Wayanad. He will face defeat from Raebareli also."