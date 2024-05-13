Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi says he chose Raebareli as it is 'karmabhoomi' of his 'two mothers'

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that he opted to contest from Raebareli instead of his traditional Amethi Lok Sabha seat as it (Raebareli) was the 'karmabhoomi' (work place) of his 'two mothers', namely Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.

"A few days back when I was sitting with my mother, I told her that I had earlier said in a video that I had two mothers (Sonia and Indira)," Rahul said while addressing an election meeting at the Gandhi family bastion of Raebareli.

''I have learnt a lot from my two mothers... Raebareli is their karmabhoomi and therefore I opted to contest from here,'' he said.

Recalling his family's 100-year old 'relationship' with Raebareli, the Congress leader said that his party was 'fighting' to safeguard the Constitution. "The BJP and RSS will tear the Constitution, closing all avenues for their progress and development," he added.

Rahul reiterated his allegation that the BJP government only worked for two industrialists. "They only work for two industrialists... they don't bother about the common people," he said.