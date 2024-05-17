Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi visits local hair salon in Raebareli, enquires about latest trendy hairstyles. Watch here

Amidst his busy schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped for a beard trim and pampered himself with a grooming session at a barber shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, from where he is also contesting the polls.

The former Congress president not only got a beard trim and a haircut done, but also interacted with the shop owner. Congress shared the video of his visit on social media platform X, which has now gone viral.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen visiting the shop named 'New Mombadevi Hair Cutting Salon' located at Brijendra Nagar in the Lalganj area of Raebareli. During his visit, he enquired about the latest fashion trends and the unique way of hair-styling by setting it on fire, which has taken over the internet lately.