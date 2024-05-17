Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi visits local hair salon in Raebareli, enquires about latest trendy hairstyles. Watch here

Amidst his busy schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped for a beard trim and pampered himself with a grooming session at a barber shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, from where he is also contesting the polls.
The former Congress president not only got a beard trim and a haircut done, but also interacted with the shop owner. Congress shared the video of his visit on social media platform X, which has now gone viral.
In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen visiting the shop named 'New Mombadevi Hair Cutting Salon' located at Brijendra Nagar in the Lalganj area of Raebareli. During his visit, he enquired about the latest fashion trends and the unique way of hair-styling by setting it on fire, which has taken over the internet lately.
After settling down on the chair, Gandhi struck up a conversation with the barber, asking, “Yeh saari styles kataate ho aap? (You cut all these hairstyles?),”
As the barber nods and explains to him what customers are demanding these days, Gandhi asks him, "Who cuts your hair?" to which, the shop owner replies that his staff does it.
Later, while the barber was busy trimming his beard, Gandhi asks him about the latest fiery haircut trend. "Aapne wo video dekha hai jisme wo aag laga deta hai baal pe. Woh kya ho raha hai? (Have you seen the video where the barber fired the hair? What is that?)," Gandhi asks.
"Arre drama karte hai sir ji. Abhi ek do client aate hai bolte hain karo lekin humko kuch pata hi nahi (It’s all a drama sir! A few clients demanded me to do it but I don’t know how to)," the barber tells him .
In the video, Gandhi can also be heard enquiring about the barber's family background and income. The senior Congress leader also asks the barber if he knows about Congress’ Mahalaxmi Yojana and takes his suggestions on what needs to be done to develop Raebareli.
Later in the video, the barber speaks about the Agniveer recruitment scheme and says it should be discontinued. "Hamari sarkar aayegi toh usko khatam kar denge (We will end Agniveer scheme once we come to power)," Rahul Gandhi tells him.
The video has received close to 200K views on X so far while many people have given reacted to it. “There is no leader as brave as Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi goes among the public and asks them about their well-being. Rahul Gandhi raises questions on every issue of the public,” one user commented on the post while many were surprised to see Rahul Gandhi visiting a local hair salon in UP.
