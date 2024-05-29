Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rahul Gandhi lacks experience, not even worth a matchstick before PM Narendra Modi: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Further targeting Rahul Gandhi, Yadav said, "The kind of low-level language he is using against Modiji, people of the country have already given him a befitting reply in six phases and the same will be reflected in the last phase also on June 1."

On Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad claiming the BJP-led government will be ousted on June 4, the vote counting day, Yadav said, "I don't consider a bigger joke than this. Just see who is saying this. You mentioned Rahul Gandhi... before 2014, they were in power with more than 235 MPs of their own. But under his leadership it was reduced to 115, which was an impossible thing at that time."

They used terms like 'Maut ka Saudagar' for PM Modi, but people defeated their government and their seats were reduced to 115, he said.