Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul to contest from Raebareli, K L Sharma from Amethi

The names were finalised after hectic parleys overnight involving Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal, and the Gandhis. However, the announcement came only at 7:45 am on Friday. There were efforts to convince Priyanka to take the electoral plunge.

The first clear indication of Priyanka opting out came late Thursday evening when her office shared her programme for Friday, in which it was said that she will be holding a roadshow in UP’s Fatehpur Sikri.

Though the Congress' final choice of candidate was not known, party workers in both Amethi and Raebareli had been preparing to welcome the Gandhi siblings to both Amethi and Raebareli while party managers in Uttar Pradesh were preparing ground for the exercise of filing nominations for the past few days amid rising demand for announcing their names. Both seats head to the ballot boxes on May 20 in the fifth phase of elections.

Rahul will be taking on BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh, who fought against Sonia in 2019 and managed to halve her majority margin.

The last couple of days have witnessed intense speculation about the nominees for both the seats – from Rahul and Priyanka not fighting from either constituency, to only one of them fighting the polls and then to them swapping the seats. However, the Congress remained tightlipped and made the announcement only at the last minute.