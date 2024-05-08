Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rahul will be defeated in Raebareli, after that he should settle down in Italy: Amit Shah

Lakhimpur Kheri/Hardoi/Kannauj (UP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of pushing Pakistan's agenda and said the Congress leader would be defeated in Raebareli after which he should settle down in Italy, the only place left for him.

Hitting out at the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, he said leaders of opposition parties did not attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple as they were afraid of their vote bank and warned that they would put a "Babri" lock at the temple if they came to power.

"They might be afraid of their vote bank, we are not. Not only did we get the Ram Temple built, Modi also built the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor that was destroyed by Aurangzeb," he said.

"All of you know who comprises their vote bank. Uttar Pradesh will never support those who shy away from Lord Ram's work," the Union minister said.

He also claimed that if the opposition wins the elections, crackers will be burst in Pakistan.