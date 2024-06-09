Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rajinikanth greets Modi, says third term a 'big achievement'

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday said Narendra Modi assuming office for the third term as Prime Minister is a big achievement and people have ensured a strong opposition and it is a healthy sign for democracy.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for Delhi from his residence, the top actor said after Jawaharlal Nehru, it is Narendra Modi who will be taking over as PM for the third term in office, an achievement.

Rajinikanth is all set to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet.