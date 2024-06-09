Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rajinikanth greets Modi, says third term a 'big achievement'

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday said Narendra Modi assuming office for the third term as Prime Minister is a big achievement and people have ensured a strong opposition and it is a healthy sign for democracy.
Speaking to reporters before leaving for Delhi from his residence, the top actor said after Jawaharlal Nehru, it is Narendra Modi who will be taking over as PM for the third term in office, an achievement.
Rajinikanth is all set to take part in the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his new Cabinet.
Later, at the airport, he told media: "Assuming office for the third consecutive term is Narendra Modi's big achievement, my hearty greetings to him. People have elected a robust opposition which is a healthy sign for democracy."
To a question on his expectation over the next five years, he said the governance will be good and that is what he expected.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 09 June 2024, 06:08 IST