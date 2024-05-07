Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raking up divisive issues as it's tough for BJP to cross 200 seats, says Ramesh Chennithala

"People in the BJP say the Modi card will work in Maharashtra. But they are completely wrong. It is difficult for BJP to bag 200-plus seats. That is why (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji and his colleagues are trying to do politics of division in the country by raking up issues like Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan," he said.

But the intelligent people of Maharashtra will not rest till they show to the BJP and its allies their real place, he said. Chennithala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a senior leader like Sharad Pawar a wandering soul.

"Does such a statement befit a person holding the post of prime minister of the country?" he asked. He also said that PM Modi calls the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray as the fake Shiv Sena.

"But Modiji should not forget that these Shiv Sainiks are dedicated. These Shiv Sainiks and the Shiv Sena here will not keep quiet until you are sent home. As they (BJP) have no other issues, they are playing politics of division," Chennithala said.