Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Ram temple would be demolished if SP, Congress come to power: PM Modi

Lucknow: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Ram temple would be demolished with bulldozers if the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance came to power after the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing an election meeting at Barabanki, around 70 kilometers from Ayodhya, PM Modi said, "The SP-Congress leaders want to reverse the Ram Temple decision of the court....they say that Ram Temple is useless...such people should be punished by ensuring that they lose their security deposits,'' he said.

Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee's remarks about outside support to the I.N.D.I.A. alliance if it formed the next government, PM Modi said that the grand alliance was showing "signs of breaking" after the four phases of polls.

''The I.N.D.I.A alliance is breaking like a pack of cards as the polls progress.....the shehzada (Akhilesh Yadav) of SP has these days found a new bua (Mamata) in Bengal...this bua says she will extend outside support to the I.N.D.I.A alliance,'' Modi said.

PM Modi also targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the "Shehzada (Rahul) had already booked his ticket" and would go to some foreign country after June 4", when the results of the LS polls would be declared.