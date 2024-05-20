Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and other celebs vote in Mumbai

Akthar, who queued up at a polling station in Bandra West to cast his vote, told PTI, “My vote is for good governance, the government that looks after all people, gives us a better city.”

The actor-filmmaker urged people, especially youngsters to step out and vote.

'I just heard from somebody that young people are complaining that it’s too hot but it's not hot at all, so please do step out, do vote,” Akhtar said.

Tabu was also seen showing her inked finger to the paparazzi.

Filmmaker Zoya Aktar and mother Honey Irani also accompanied Farhan to cast their votes.

Actor Hema Malini, who's BJP candidate from Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, said she is hopeful that voters' turnout will be good.

'We are very much concerned (about voter turn-out). We’ve done maximum publicity for people to come and vote. Across India, celebrities have requested (people to vote). I’m sure the voter turnout will be good,” Malini, who was accompanied by daughter Esha, said after casting her vote in Mumbai.

Malini’s husband Dharmendra, 88, said, “They (voters) know how to be a good Indian citizen. They know how to take India to great heights, and they know how and what to do for that.”

Other Bollywood celebrities, who have voted so far, include Sanya Malhotra, Govinda, Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Subhash Ghai, noted poet and lyricist Gulzar, his filmmaker daughter Meghna Gulzar, Aamir Khan’s children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

Bajpayee also urged people to cast their votes.

'It is the biggest celebration of democracy, and you get this chance to elect your leader in five years. I appeal to everyone to use your rights because you will get this chance again after five years and for those five years, you will not have the right to complain,' the actor told PTI.