Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Record voter turnout keeps Andhra parties on edge

"Yes, definitely the entire country will look up to Andhra Pradesh because we are going to win with a good number and a majority. We will defeat the violent anti-people party and form a people's government. Jagan's claim that they are winning is just another futile attempt to retain his cadre. Under the YSRCP government, the most affected are women and youth. Women and youth voted for our alliance as they believed that only then they could be safe and prosperous," TDP national spokesperson Jyotsna Tirunagari told DH.