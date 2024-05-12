Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Remember, Modi cannot finish me: Uddhav Thackeray

“During the time of Mahabharata, Draupadi was disrobed… now democracy is being disrobed. This fight is to save democracy. We were not there during the freedom struggle… people have fought, struggled and sacrificed their lives, they showed exemplary courage. We have to preserve this independence,” said Thackeray, adding: “…the policies of Kauravas would not yield results… remember there were just five Pandavas but they defeated 100 Kauravas.”

He also pointed out Pandavas were fighting for truth and dharma and this was the only reason Lord Krishna sided with them.

To a question whether “we are winning this battle,” Thackeray asserted: “Undoubtedly.”

Thackeray said that Modi is traversing through the entire state. “Now it appears that he will do road shows in gully-mohalla… he must feel the resentment of people of Maharashtra,” he said.

Referring to the Shiv Sena split, Thackeray spoke about the Supreme Court verdict and questioned the role of the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

On the last 10 years’ of Modi’s rule at the Centre, Thackeray said: “I don’t want Modi-sarkaar, I want Bharat-sarkaar… the government stands exposed now before the public.”

According to him, in 2014 and 2019, Maharashtra played a key role in ensuring that Modi becomes the Prime Minister. “Forty-plus MPs were elected from Maharashtra (in the last two Lok Sabha polls),” he said, adding that Modi not only betrayed Shiv Sena but also Maharashtra. “This was evident from the fact that big projects were taken away from Maharashtra to Gujarat,” he said.