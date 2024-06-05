Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Riding on Modi's popularity & aggressive campaign, BJP sweeps Madhya Pradesh, say experts

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity coupled with an aggressive campaign helped the BJP make a clean sweep of Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls and wrest the Congress bastion Chhindwara, say political observers.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah's poll strategy also resulted in several Congress workers joining the ruling side and weakening the opposition camp, they said.

On the other side, the state Congress leadership failed to display strength, an effective strategy and aggressiveness to counter the BJP, the analysts said.